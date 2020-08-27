Police seek public’s help in identifying NW Fresno robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in early August at a northwest Fresno gas station.

A suspect wearing a face mask entered a Shell gas station at the southwest corner of Herndon and West avenues on Aug. 8 at 7:11 p.m., said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect demanded cash from the employee.

He was last seen walking south on West Avenue from the business.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Manpreet Uppal at 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

