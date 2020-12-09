Police seek public’s help in finding Visalia woman wanted for elder abuse

62 year-old, Leighann Hugunin of Visalia (Visalia Police)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police is seeking the public’s help Wednesday to help locate a 62-year-old woman accused of elder abuse and other crimes against her elderly mother.

Authorities allege that Leighann Hugunin also committed theft, identity theft and fraud.

Hugunin is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with a thin build. She has blond/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hugunin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Jones at 559-713-4747 or the public can reach the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

