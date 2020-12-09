Police seek public’s help in finding Visalia woman wanted for elder abuse

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police is seeking the public’s help Wednesday to help locate a 62-year-old woman accused of elder abuse and other crimes against her elderly mother.
Authorities allege that Leighann Hugunin also committed theft, identity theft and fraud.
Hugunin is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with a thin build. She has blond/gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hugunin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Jones at 559-713-4747 or the public can reach the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.