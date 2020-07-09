KSEE24 RESCAN /
Police seek public’s help in central Fresno homicide investigation

Crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help to provide information on the homicide of a 21-year-old man in central Fresno.

Cristian Garcia, 21 (Courtesy of Fresno Police)

Officers responded to the Toltecas Tire Shop at 474 N. Effie St., just east of Abby Street and Belmont Avenue, at 6:42 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and report of a shooting victim at the same location, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Officers made contact with the victim, Cristian Garcia.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and staggered into the business.

Officers provided medical aid to Garcia until paramedics arrived, La Blue said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are working the case, which police call apparently an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detective R. Diaz at 559-621-2449 or M. Yee 559-621-2407. The public can also remain completely anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

