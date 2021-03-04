Police seek public’s help IDing suspect involved in burglary at NW Fresno insurance business

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in the burglary of a northwest Fresno insurance business.

On Jan. 16 at around 4:30 a.m., a man was involved in a burglary at Fred Loya Insurance, located on the southeast corner of Shaw and Feland avenues. The man was seen on camera entering the front of the business, went into a side room, then into the rear of the business where he took about $700 in cash.

Northwest Detectives are looking for this burglar. Can you help Identify this man? pic.twitter.com/LRpbbSM1DF — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) March 4, 2021

The burglar also went through several desk drawers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.