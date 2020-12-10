Police seek public’s help identifying west-central Fresno robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help Thursday on identifying a suspect involved in the November robbery of a west-central Fresno convenience store.

On Nov. 16, the suspect entered the Johnny Quick convenience store at 4385 W. Clinton Ave. around 7:30 p.m. wearing a reflective vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect demanded money and cigarettes from the store.

The suspect then left in the back of a pickup truck, which Police believe to be an older model Chevrolet with chrome rims.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective M. Uppal at 559-621-2072 or can remain anonymous by reaching CrimeStoppers at 559-497-7867.