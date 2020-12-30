Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in east-central Fresno armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred Christmas Eve at an east-central Fresno gas station.

On Thursday, the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the convenience store at the Gas 4 Less in the area of Gettysburg Avenue and First Street, said Sgt. Brian Valles. The suspect was armed with a silver sawed-off shotgun.

The suspect fled from the business after taking cash from the register.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery is urged to contact Detective M. Uppal at 559-621-2072 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. Your tip could make you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to the suspect’s arrest.