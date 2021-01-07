Police seek public’s help identifying north Fresno bank robbery suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a north Fresno bank robbery.

On Tuesday, the suspect, described as a white male adult between 21-30 years old with a slim build, was seen on surveillance video entering a Bank of America branch in the area of 5200 N. Palm Avenue around 11 a.m., said Sgt. Brian Valles. Wearing a face mask covering his face, the suspect approached a teller and placed a demand note against the teller window, demanding cash.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot east through the bank parking lot.

Anyone with the identity of the bank robbery suspect is urged to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.