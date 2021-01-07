Police seek public’s help identifying north Fresno bank robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a north Fresno bank robbery.

On Tuesday, the suspect, described as a white male adult between 21-30 years old with a slim build, was seen on surveillance video entering a Bank of America branch in the area of 5200 N. Palm Avenue around 11 a.m., said Sgt. Brian Valles. Wearing a face mask covering his face, the suspect approached a teller and placed a demand note against the teller window, demanding cash.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot east through the bank parking lot.

Anyone with the identity of the bank robbery suspect is urged to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.