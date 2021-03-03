Police seek public’s help identifying NE Fresno armed robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a northeast Fresno convenience store.

On Sunday, officers responded to Express Mart on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street at 11:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, said. An unknown suspect entered the store, brandished a knife while demanding money from the register.

(Fresno Police Department)

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Detective Amanda Galaviz at 559-621-2083 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. Your tip could make you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.