Police seek public’s help identifying NE Fresno armed robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a northeast Fresno convenience store.
On Sunday, officers responded to Express Mart on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street at 11:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, said. An unknown suspect entered the store, brandished a knife while demanding money from the register.
The suspect fled before officers arrived.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Detective Amanda Galaviz at 559-621-2083 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. Your tip could make you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.