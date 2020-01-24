Police seek public’s help identifying Merced car dealership vandal

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect that has been vandalizing and taking items from a Merced auto dealership, the Merced Police Department said.

The police department took to Facebook Thursday and said Merced Chevrolet at 1455 W. 15th Street has been a victim of vandalism and theft over the past several weeks.

Police posted a video on the Facebook post showing a man covered in a blue hoodie walking around the dealership’s parking lot.

Anyone who might know who the person is in the video is asked to contact Merced Police at 209-388-7848.

