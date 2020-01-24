Police seek public’s help identifying Merced car dealership vandal

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect that has been vandalizing and taking items from a Merced auto dealership, the Merced Police Department said.

The police department took to Facebook Thursday and said Merced Chevrolet at 1455 W. 15th Street has been a victim of vandalism and theft over the past several weeks.

Police posted a video on the Facebook post showing a man covered in a blue hoodie walking around the dealership’s parking lot.

Anyone who might know who the person is in the video is asked to contact Merced Police at 209-388-7848.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know