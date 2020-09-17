Police seek help identifying 3 suspects involved in southeast Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a southeast Fresno robbery on Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m., three people entered a business near Chestnut and Tulare avenues, said Sgt. Brian Valles. They began to fill up baskets with items from the business.

The suspects then tried to leave without paying for the items.

The store clerk then tried to stop the suspects at which a physical altercation took place, Valles said. The suspects were last seen heading west on Tulare Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or have any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Manpreet Uppal at 559-621-2072 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

