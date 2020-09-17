Police seek help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run of 62-year-old man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a central Fresno hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man who was pushing his granddaughter with a stroller.

On Saturday, officers were called to the area of Clinton and Weber avenues around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a 62-year-old man and a toddler in the southbound lanes of Weber, just north of Clinton.

The man was pushing a stroller with a 4-year-old child in it when the suspect vehicle struck the victim, Police said. The vehicle continued south on Weber and fled west on Clinton.

Several people had stopped and given first aid to the man and the child before officers arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Police said. The 4-year-old suffered minor bruising.

The man was identified on Tuesday as Nou Yang, 62, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The 4-year-old was Yang’s granddaughter.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white 2018-2019 Nissan Maxima or Altima with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Michael Buessing at 559-621-5066 or Detective Andrew Rochin at 559-621-5065. The public can also give information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

