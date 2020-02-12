Police seek help finding man wanted in series of Visalia ATM thefts

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a series of ATM thefts in the Visalia area, according to the Visalia Police Department.
The man was last seen driving a dark-colored Lincoln Navigator SUV.
Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Logas at 559-713-4656 or Visalia Police’s tip line at 559-713-4738.
