Police seek help finding man wanted in series of Visalia ATM thefts

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a series of ATM thefts in the Visalia area, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The man was last seen driving a dark-colored Lincoln Navigator SUV.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Logas at 559-713-4656 or Visalia Police’s tip line at 559-713-4738.

The male pictured is wanted for questioning regarding a series of thefts from ATM machines in the Visalia area. He was last seen driving a dark colored Lincoln Navigator. If anyone knows his identity please contact Detective Logas at 713-4656 or the VPD Tip Line at 713-4738. pic.twitter.com/5PCCOp4V51 — Visalia Police Dept. (@Visaliapd) February 12, 2020

