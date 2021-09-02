Police searching for vehicle of interest in recent Madera burglaries

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for the owner of a vehicle that has been located at the scene of multiple burglaries, according to Madera Police officers.

Police say at this time, the vehicle is a vehicle of interest and has been observed during recently reported burglaries on East Cleveland Avenue in Madera.

Photo courtesy Madera Police Department

According to officials, the vehicle has distinct damage on the right and left rear sides.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Madera Police Department (559) 675-4220 or to send a direct message to their social media sites.