Police searching for suspects who they say stole 20+ firearms during burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say stole over 20 firearms during a home burglary.

On Nov. 16 at around 2:45 a.m. the victim of the home burglary received a notification from his camera system that his cameras went offline while he was out of town for the night.

The victim returned home at 11:40 p.m. Police say that’s when the victim realized that his home was burglarized by someone he did not know.

The victim reported that he had over 20 firearms stolen from his home during the burglary.

Police released a video that shows a silver/tan Volvo Sedan arrive at the victim’s home at around 2:45 a.m. Authorities believe the suspect broke into the home at this point.

Authorities say the suspect was in the residence for a while and then the Volvo seen was leaving the area.

Around 6:45 a.m., the Volvo returned along with a silver Honda Odyssey. Two suspects then entered the home and stole numerous handguns and rifles, investigators say.

If you have any information regarding the burglary, please contact Det. Avelar at 559-621-6334.