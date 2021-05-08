Police searching for suspects after 2 men shot in alleyway in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were shot in an alleyway Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were called out to the area of Calaveras Street and McKenzie Avenue after receiving a shot spotter call around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find any evidence of a shooting or any victims.

About half an hour later, two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Community Regional Medical Center. One man received two graze wounds, and the second man was shot twice in the back and is in stable condition.

Police say both men who were shot were confirmed to be gang members.

The men told officers that they had been walking along an alleyway near Calaveras Street and McKenzie Avenue when three men started shooting at them.

Police do not have descriptions for the shooters, and a motive is for the shooting is unknown.

Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that might have captured the shooting or the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.