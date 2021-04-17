Police searching for suspect who shot 75-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 75-year-old man Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Olive and Sylmar avenues at around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the victim was sitting in the courtyard when he was shot. The victim was taken to the suspect where he is expected to recover.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police believe he was the intended target and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Police say the victim is cooperating with the investigation. The shooter is described as a White man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.