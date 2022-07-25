Photo of the scene near Clinton and Maroa avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they need your help tracking down a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed while driving his car on Clinton and Maroa avenues Saturday.

Officials say they’re looking for a suspect vehicle that left the area after the shooting happened, a four-door unknown color sedan.

“Detectives are currently canvassing the area looking for video evidence and looking for any witnesses that might have observed what occurred,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with Fresno police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 Saturday morning, they now believe gunfire was exchanged between two cars.

“On arrival officers located two individuals inside a vehicle that crashed into a parked car. The individual Dominique Bustamonte was pronounced deceased at 3:30 in the morning,” added Lt. Cervantes.

Fresno police say the driver was possibly targeted.

41-year-old Dominique Bustamonte died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

They say his girlfriend sitting in the passenger seat, was rushed to the hospital with crash injuries.

“We’re very fortunate that no other individuals were struck by gunfire

or any other residences” he added.

Officials say this is the 36th murder so far this year compared to 42 this time last year.

So far, there’s been 279 shootings this year, compared to 389 this time last year.

“We recognize the fact we have spikes in violent crime throughout the work week, throughout different periods….” said Cervantes.

Just Sunday night, officers say two men and a woman were shot and rushed to the hospital after the department’s Shotspotter system detected 25 rounds were fired near Blackstone and Shields avenues.

Police still have not released any suspect information on this case.

“Summer always seems to be a session where we’re experiencing spikes in violent crime,” Lt. Cervantes said.

As for the shooting on Clinton avenues, officials say the victim could have gang-related ties.

“I can tell you that Mr Bustamonte did have a pass with the Fresno police department, law enforcement in general, he did have a history with gangs,” said Lt. Cervantes.

If you have any information on this case or know anything about the victim, you’re asked to call Fresno police.