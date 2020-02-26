Police searching for man who stole Chowchilla high school $2,400 paint sprayer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Chowchilla Police Department is searching for a man who stole Chowchilla Union High School’s commercial paint sprayer valued at approximately $2,400.

Officials say the theft occurred during the early hours on Monday. The paint sprayer had recently been purchased to paint the lines on the baseball/football fields.

The sprayer was recovered Tuesday along with a second non-functioning sprayer that was not originally reported stolen.

The equipment has since been returned to be used for the baseball season, officials say.

Shawn Douglas Kilcrease, 48, is wanted in connection with the theft, on multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information on where Kilcrease may be is asked to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.

Kilcrease caught on surveillance video taking off with paint sprayer.

