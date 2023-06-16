HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police say they are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident and evading police capture.

On Sunday, June 11, at approximately 9:43 p.m., Hanford Police Officers say they observed a silver Chrysler 300 disregarding a red traffic light at the intersection of North 11th Avenue and Florinda Street.

Officers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, ignoring the lights and sirens. The driver was later identified by police as Cesar Ledesma.

Ledesma allegedly led officers on a pursuit, evading capture by driving at varying speeds and disabling the vehicle’s lights, according to authorities.

Officers say the pursuit spanned a mile and a half through the city until Ledesma finally stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of Green Street, where Ledesma then abandoned the car and fled on foot into the residence.

During the pursuit, officers say they were able to follow Ledesma into a residence on Green Street but lost sight of him upon entering the living room.

Officials say they were able to maintain their positions until additional officers arrived to assist with the search. However, Ledesma was not found inside the residence.

Further investigation revealed that Ledesma was a suspect in a recent domestic violence incident in Lemoore and was believed to be armed with a firearm, officials say.

During a search of Ledesma’s vehicle, a firearm was discovered on the passenger floorboard, along with his wallet containing identification.

The Hanford Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Cesar Ledesma. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.