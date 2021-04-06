Police searching for man accused of killing 27-year-old man in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is working to track down a man accused of shooting a 27-year-old man to death last month.

Just after 9:30 p.m on Saturday, March 6, officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation Avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Christian Juarez suffering from a gunshot wound.

A short time later, police say Juarez ended up dying from his injuries at the scene.

A photo from the scene of the shooting that left Christian Juarez, 26, dead on Saturday, March 6.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify the shooter as 26-year-old Andrew Condee.

Police say Condee is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for Juarez’s murder.

Condee is described as 5’9″ tall, 185 lbs., with a tattoo of “Knucklehead” on his neck, a teardrop tattoo next to his left eye, and multiple tattoos on the top of his head.

Anyone with information on Condee’s whereabouts is asked to call Fresno Police Homicide Detective Loren Kasten at 559-621-2443, or Detective Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446.