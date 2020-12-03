Police searching for driver who hit fire hydrant in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are looking for a driver who they say took off after hitting a fire hydrant, sending water 50 feet in the air in southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Clinton and Helm avenues.

Police said the driver also hit a stop sign and a street sign before taking off.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.