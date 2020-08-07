Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect Friday morning.

Police said a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank Friday morning near Minnewawa and Shaw avenues and robbed the bank.

Police said they are searching the area for a suspect described as a white male, in his 50-60s, wearing glasses and a tan long sleeve shirt, the suspect left northbound on foot from the bank.

If you have any information, please call dispatch at 559-324-2800.

