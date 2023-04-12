MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly drives a U-Haul truck to burglarize storage units, officials with the Madera Police Department said.

Law enforcement officials are asking the community to help identify the suspect who allegedly burglarized several storage units and stole a travel trailer at a local storage facility.

According to the police, the suspect was driving a U-Haul truck that was rented using a fake identification card.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.