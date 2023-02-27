FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for two people for an alleged theft that occurred at a Hobby Lobby Store in Fresno.

According to Fresno police officials, on Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a man and a woman entered the Hobby Lobby located at 6485 North Riverside Drive. Police say they attempted to leave the location with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Officials say the two individuals were intercepted by store employees and after a brief struggle over the shopping cart, the two suspects left with two items of merchandise they allegedly did not pay for.

They left in a vehicle described as a red Cadillac four-door sedan, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Button at (559) 621-6509 or Detective Cha Thao at cha.thao@fresno.gov.