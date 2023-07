FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-eleven in central Fresno Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 3:00 a.m. at Fruit and Clinton avenues. Police say two people walked into the convenience store and at least one was armed with a gun.

Officers say the suspects took money and merchandise and left the store.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.