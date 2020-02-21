Police search for suspect in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) Fresno police have been in southeast Fresno for several hours searching for a suspect.

Fresno police arrived in the area of Olive and Willow Avenues around 4 a.m.

Police can be heard on a loudspeaker asking a suspect to come out with their hands up.

No other details were immediately available. It’s unknown what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

