Police search for suspect in northeast Fresno robbery

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A massive search is underway after a man is robbed in northeast Fresno.

Police say they got a call around 4 a.m. near Cedar and Shaw avenues that someone armed with a gun took a man’s bike and backpack.

Police say they found the suspect near 9th Street and Ashlan avenue . They say he dropped the bike and backpack and took off.

Police are searching house to house for the suspect.

