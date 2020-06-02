Police search for suspect in northeast Fresno robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  A massive search is underway after a man is robbed in northeast Fresno.

Police say they got a call around 4 a.m. near Cedar and Shaw avenues that someone armed with a gun took a man’s bike and backpack.

Police say they found the suspect near 9th Street and Ashlan avenue . They say he dropped the bike and backpack and took off.

Police are searching house to house for the suspect.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know