Police search for suspect after man shot and killed in Merced

MERCED, California (KGPE) — A shooting investigation is underway in Merced.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near W. 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police said there was a group of juveniles hanging out in an apartment complex when an unknown suspect or suspects walked up and started shooting. A young man was found shot and killed in a breezeway between two apartment buildings.

According to Police the shooting may be gang related.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.

