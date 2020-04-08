1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race One killed in west Fresno house fire

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Police search for suspect after man shot and killed in Merced

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KGPE) —  A shooting investigation is underway in Merced.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near W. 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police said there was a group of juveniles hanging out in an apartment complex when an unknown suspect or suspects walked up and started shooting. A young man was found shot and killed in a breezeway between two apartment buildings.

According to Police the shooting may be gang related.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know