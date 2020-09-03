Police search for robbery suspect in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in finding a strong-armed robbery suspect.

The Police Department said 30-year-old Vincent Ramirez was identified as the primary suspect in a robbery around 4 p.m. Aug. 3 near Cedar and Hedges avenues where they say he grabbed the victim, took his money, and pushed him to the ground.

Ramirez fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting nearby, according to police.

If you have any information, call the Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

