FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a business located at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

Police say on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:59 a.m. the Fresno police received a call reporting an armed commercial robbery at Miller’s Dry Cleaners located at 1122 E. Champlain Drive.

Officers said an unknown suspect demanded money from the register while armed with a brown semi-automatic handgun. According to the police, the individual fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Amada Galaviz at (559) 621-6434.