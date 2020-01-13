Police search for pickup truck after fatal hit and run

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Police are looking for a truck after a pedestrian was involved in a fatal traffic collision on Golden State north of Church Avenue.

The crash happened Dec. 26, 2019, around 3 a.m.

According to police, a pick-up truck was observed traveling southbound on Golden State at the time of the collision.

The Fresno Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit is seeking your help in identifying the vehicle and the driver of this vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is described as a light-colored full-size 4-door pickup with a round nerf bar and a front off-road light bar.

The light bar is approximately three feet long and is mounted on the lower bumper.

The vehicle suspension is lifted with larger off-road tires and last seen traveling westbound on Church from Cherry Avenue.

If you have any information contact Detective Michael Buessing at (559) 621-5066 or Detective Andrew Rochin at (559) 621-5065.

