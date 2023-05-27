Police search for man who shot victim in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the chest and neck Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 6:15 a.m. they responded to a two-round shot spotter notification on McKenzie and Effie Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the chest and neck. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for surgery.

Investigators are actively investigating the scene, canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video. They do not believe the crime is gang-related.

Police say the only suspect information they have is a man on a bike.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.