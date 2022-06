LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos officers are asking for help to identify an unknown woman who they say stole a package from a porch Wednesday.

Officers say the unknown woman took the package from a porch on the 500 block of Bluff Drive around 6:00 p.m.

Photo provided by the Los Banos Police Department

Photo provided by the Los Banos Police Department

Photo provided by the Los Banos Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070.