Police search for information in Fresno homicide

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police released information on a homicide case from June 12 in southeast Fresno, and they’re asking for help.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of E. Tyler Ave.

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Samuel Lee White with a single gunshot wound to his back. White was transported to Community Reginal Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, White was riding his bike when he was confronted by the suspects and got into a verbal altercation and was shot, detective located the suspect’s vehicle and believe multiple people are involved.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department.

