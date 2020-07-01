Breaking News
Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Police search for information in Fresno homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police released information on a homicide case from June 12 in southeast Fresno, and they’re asking for help.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of E. Tyler Ave.

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Samuel Lee White with a single gunshot wound to his back. White was transported to Community Reginal Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, White was riding his bike when he was confronted by the suspects and got into a verbal altercation and was shot, detective located the suspect’s vehicle and believe multiple people are involved.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know