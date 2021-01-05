Police search for armed robbery suspects at Tower District convenience store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for two suspects who they say robbed the Cirkle K near Palm and Olive avenues in the Tower District.
Police said the two armed suspects, both wearing red, walked into the Circle K and robbed the convenience store on Dec. 30 at around 1:20 A.M.
The Fresno Police are asking if you have information contact Detective M. Uppal at 559-621-2081.
