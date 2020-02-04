Police search for armed burglars in southeast Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)  Fresno police are searching for burglars who broke into a home in southeast Fresno.

Police said 2 men busted down a door of an occupied apartment armed with weapons near 3rd and Belmont Avenue around 5:30 a.m. 

According to police, the thieves took items and fled in a light-colored vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know