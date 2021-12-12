POLICE: Sanger High School student killed in early morning shooting, detectives investigate

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a homicide after a teen was shot and killed in Sanger early Sunday morning, according to Sanger police officials.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers say they heard gunshots coming from the southeast direction of Sanger. Officers also say multiple callers told dispatch they had heard gunshots coming from the 1300 block of I Street.

According to officials, police quickly responded to the area and located 17-year-old Sanger High School student, Maria Guadalupe Garcia, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say police and medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts on Garcia, but she died on scene due to her injuries.

Investigators say they are working to find evidence and locate any witnesses who may have been in the area when the shooting occurred. According to police, officers are also working to determine whether or not the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at (559) 875-8521.