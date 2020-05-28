Live Now
Condado de Tulare recibe la aprobación del estado para reabrir ciertos negocios

Police: Sacramento man & juvenile rob Hanford pharmacy of narcotics, lead officers on high-speed chase

Dvone Ross-Levingston, 20 (Hanford Police)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Sacramento man and a juvenile were arrested Thursday night after robbing a Hanford pharmacy of narcotics and leading officers on a high speed chase to Visalia, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 8:52 p.m. to a robbery in progress at a Walgreens Pharmacy located at 710 W. Grangeville Boulevard, said Lt. James Lutz. The business reported a black man was robbing their pharmacy of opiate-based medications.

Police reported the types of medicine taken were commonly abused narcotics sold on the streets like hydrocodone, oxycodone and promethazine.

The juvenile suspect threatened pharmacy staff and ran to an awaiting getaway vehicle.

Lutz said officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 198 and 6th Avenue but turned into a high-speed chase where speeds reached in excess of 100 mph. Officers chased the suspects into downtown Visalia where they stopped.

The driver, identified as Dvone Ross-Levingston, 20, of Sacramento, and the juvenile were arrested by Hanford officers.

Ross-Levinston was found to have a warrant out of San Jose for roberry, Lutz said. The juvenile was booked into Kings County Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and evading officers.

Ross-Levinston was booked into the Kings County Jail on the same charges along with his outstanding arrest warrant. His bail was set at $60,000.

