Police respond to 'shot spotter' call in southwest Fresno

Crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Police responded to call of shots fired in southwest Fresno after getting a “shot spotter” alert of 11 rounds fired in the area.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning near Oleander and Pickford Avenues in southwest Fresno. 

Police say several cars were hit with gunfire. Officers say they found a gun in a garbage can in the backyard of a house.

Police say one person is being questioned and they are searching for another.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

