Police respond to reported central Fresno crash but instead find driver who was shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said they responded early Sunday morning to a reported traffic collision in central Fresno but instead found a driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Dakota and Marks avenues just before 3:30 a.m. and found a vehicle with the driver still seated inside and semi-conscious.

The driver had gunshot wounds to his upper back and chest, Police said. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

