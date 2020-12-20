Police report 2 killed in shooting at east Fresno party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a party inside an east Fresno apartment complex, according to Fresno Police.
Officers just before 3:30 a.m. responded to an apartment complex on the southeast corner of Cedar and Dakota for a report of a disturbance at a party.
Two people were found shot and killed, a man and a woman both in their 20s, Police said. No suspect information was available as homicide detectives continue their investigation.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.