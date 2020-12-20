Police report 2 killed in shooting at east Fresno party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a party inside an east Fresno apartment complex, according to Fresno Police.

Officers just before 3:30 a.m. responded to an apartment complex on the southeast corner of Cedar and Dakota for a report of a disturbance at a party.

Two people were found shot and killed, a man and a woman both in their 20s, Police said. No suspect information was available as homicide detectives continue their investigation.