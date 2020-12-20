Police report 2 killed in shooting at east Fresno party

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno police file

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a party inside an east Fresno apartment complex, according to Fresno Police.

Officers just before 3:30 a.m. responded to an apartment complex on the southeast corner of Cedar and Dakota for a report of a disturbance at a party.

Two people were found shot and killed, a man and a woman both in their 20s, Police said. No suspect information was available as homicide detectives continue their investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com