Police release bodycam footage of shots fired at Fresno Police Sergeant

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police release bodycam footage and surveillance video after a suspect fired several shots at a Fresno Police Patrol Sergeant, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 am Aug 17, near Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way in central Fresno.

Police said they received a call of a person in the road and that person fired at the caller.

A police sergeant arriving on scene had his police cruiser struck twice by gunfire Both rounds penetrated the vehicle through the right front passenger window and lodged in the front windshield and dash shattering his window.

The sergeant was not struck by the gunfire but was hit by the glass from the shattered window. A total of 8 rounds were fired at the marked patrol vehicle, according to police.

The Fresno Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in this incident.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male described as 20-30 years of age, 150-16lbs., 5-9 to 5-11, black or blue jeans, oversized white t-shirt, and a black baseball hat with an unknown logo on the front.

He has a large unknown tattoo on his right hand, wrist and outer forearm, and a large tattoo on the left elbow and forearm.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

