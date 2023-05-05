FRESNO. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating a crash that may be linked to a shooting investigation.

Officers say it started with a “ShotSpotter” report around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in a neighborhood near Tyler and Maple avenues.

When police arrived, they saw a car leaving the scene and began pursuing the vehicle.

Police say during the chase, the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle near Olive and Peach avenues. Four people inside the suspect car were hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

When officers returned to the “ShotSpotter” scene, they say they found over 20 shell casings, but no gunshot victim was found.

Police say Olive and Peach avenues could be closed for several hours because of the investigation.