Police: Porterville man arrested for murder

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville Police Department arrested a man for murder on Wednesday, police say.

Police say they responded to a call from a 44-year-old man that had been stabbed in the area of Morton Avenue and Highway 65 at around 1:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they located the victim with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso area. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities say they contacted 19-year-old Visalia resident Jarod Martinez, who had rented a room at nearby Motel 6 in Porterville. Martinez had injuries consistent with being in a recent physical altercation and was arrested for murdering the victim.

Martinez was booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department for murder and is being held without bail.

The victim’s identity will remain confidential, authorities say.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call Detective Maria Aguillon at (559) 782-7411.

