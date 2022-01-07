POLICE: Porterville man arrested for allegedly abusing 4-year-old child

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in Porterville on suspicion of child abuse Wednesday, according to Porterville Police Department officials.

On Dec. 26 around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding suspected child abuse.

Police say they learned that a four-year-old child had sustained, “numerous visible bruises to his face and torso,” and that further investigation showed the child was under the care of Andrew Taylor, 30 of Porterville, when the injuries took place.

According to officials, detectives from the department’s General Investigations Unit took over the investigation and located evidence showing Taylor had caused the injuries to the four-year-old boy.

On Jan. 5, officers say detectives executed a search warrant on the 200 block of South Villa Street in Porterville regarding this case. While severing the search warrant, investigators say they found items that were, “believed to have been used to inflict physical injury upon the child.”

Authorities have yet to reveal what these exact items were.

According to detectives, Taylor was later contacted by officers and taken into custody without incident.

Police say he was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for infliction of corporal injury upon a child and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Erika Valdez at (559) 782-7400.