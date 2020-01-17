Police: Over 80 credit cards and 100 checks were stolen

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police Department has been investigating several reports of mail theft that had been occurring in Merced since November.

Authorities say multiple victims reported that mail had been stolen from their homes, which led to their identities being stolen.

Victims told police unauthorized credit cards had been opened in their names, as well as money being taken from their checking accounts.

Detectives say they were able to identify suspects as Rosalinda Garcia and Mark Fenton of Merced.

On Thursday, Police say Detectives served a search warrant in North Merced on Cheyenne Dr.

Police say they were able to arrest Fenton and Garcia.

They located equipment used to make false checks and finding over 80 credit cards, 100 checks, and vehicle registration paperwork; all of which were stolen or obtained illegally detectives said.

Police say Fenton and Garcia were both booked into Merced County Jail on multiple theft-related charges.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information is to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at (209) 388-7771.

