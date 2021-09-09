POLICE: Outstanding suspect from Riverpark shooting arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials arrested an outstanding suspect Thursday in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened at the Riverpark Shopping Center in August, according to Fresno Police officials.

Officers say detectives with the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team located and arrested the final suspect, Eloyd Maldonado, 29, on Wednesday near Clinton and Blackstone avenues.

On Aug. 8 around 5:30 p.m., police say three suspects committed a robbery at the Old Navy store in the shopping center, and one fired a gun at a trailing security officer striking their patrol vehicle.

According to officers, detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit were able to identify the three suspects as Maldonado, Taylor Mcburney, 21, and Richard Franco, 26.

Police say Mcburney and Franco were both arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com