POLICE: Outstanding suspect from Riverpark shooting arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials arrested an outstanding suspect Thursday in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened at the Riverpark Shopping Center in August, according to Fresno Police officials.

Officers say detectives with the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team located and arrested the final suspect, Eloyd Maldonado, 29, on Wednesday near Clinton and Blackstone avenues.

On Aug. 8 around 5:30 p.m., police say three suspects committed a robbery at the Old Navy store in the shopping center, and one fired a gun at a trailing security officer striking their patrol vehicle.

According to officers, detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit were able to identify the three suspects as Maldonado, Taylor Mcburney, 21, and Richard Franco, 26.

Police say Mcburney and Franco were both arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.