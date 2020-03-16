Police: One man dead after shooting in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man dead after shooting in Southwest Fresno on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Police say the reported to the area of San Joaquin Street and Thorne Avenue at around 5 p.m. for a shooting, when authorities arrived they say they found the man in the front lawn of a home.

The man was transferred to a local hospital but later died, according to authorities.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting and are searching for a man and a woman.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.