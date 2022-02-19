POLICE: Officers seek witnesses after woman struck by vehicle in Fresno

Photo of pickup truck police say fled the scene after the driver struck a woman in a crosswalk near Palm and Olive avenues. (Photo Courtesy – Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for additional witnesses who were on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that left a woman with serious injuries last Thursday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

On Feb. 10 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Palm and Olive avenues regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

While investigating the incident, police say they learned the driver of a pickup truck, a 27-year-old man, had crashed into an SUV at McKinely and Ferger avenues and had run from the scene.

According to investigators, while the truck driver was attempting to lose the SUV, he ran a red light and struck a woman in the crosswalk near Palm and Olive avenues.

Officials say the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition. Authorities have not given an update on her condition at this time.

Police say after the man driving the truck hit the woman, he continued north on Palm Avenue and crashed into a bus bench before his vehicle came to rest against a fence.

According to officers, the driver of the truck was arrested by police and is currently facing felony DUI charges.

Detectives say multiple witnesses were on scene, but many of them left before officers were able to speak with them about the incident.

Anyone who has information about the collision or was on the scene at the time of the crash is asked to contact Detective Robert Cegielski at (559) 621-5064 or Detective Christopher Wyant at (559) 621-5066.