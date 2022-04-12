HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers found four illegally possessed firearms in the span of three days during a series of traffic stops, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On April 3, police say they found 21-year-old Luis Valdivia with two firearms in the area of 9 1/4 Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard during a traffic stop.

Valdivia was found with a Glock 9mm “ghost gun” and another semiautomatic pistol, according to police. Valdivia was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms, carrying a loaded firearm, and a probation violation.

On April 4, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of the 400 block of North 11th Avenue. According to police two people, were found with a 9mm Ruger.

The two were identified by police, as 27-year-old Lucretia Golding, and 42-year-old Robert Leftridge. They were arrested and booked on various charges involving illegally possessing a firearm, according to police.

On April 5, officers again conducted a stop in the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue. Police say they found 23-year-old Tyrese Juergenstaylor with a Glock 9mm handgun in his possession.

At the time of the traffic stop, police say there were four juveniles inside the vehicle.

Juergenstaylor was arrested and booked for being a convicted felon while in possession of a firearm along with child endangerment charges.